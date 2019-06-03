LAPD Officer Hurt in Hit-and-Run Crash on 105 Freeway in Lynwood: CHP

A motorcycle is seen near the center divider of the westbound Interstate 5 in Lynwood after a crash involving a Los Angeles police officer on June 3, 2019. (Credit: Sky5)

A Los Angeles police officer on a motorcycle was injured early Monday after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 105 in the Lynwood area, officials said.

The officer complained of pain and was taken to the hospital, California Highway Patrol said.

The L.A. County Fire Department responded to the scene on the southbound I-105 near Atlantic Avenue just after 5:30 a.m., according to CHP’s log, which labels the incident as a hit-and-run collision.

Aerial footage from Sky5 shows an upright motorcycle near the center divider along with small parts that apparently broke off from the vehicle.

CHP issued a 30-minute SigAlert for the HOV lane at around 6:25 a.m. It was reopened as of 7:04 a.m.

Authorities provided no further details.

