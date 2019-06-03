Purse Snatcher Who Threw Victim to Ground in Whittier Sought by Authorities

Authorities are searching for a man who stole a woman’s purse as he threw her to the ground in Whittier last week, authorities said Monday.

A surveillance image and description of the man has been released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He is accused of robbing a woman as she walked in the parking lot area of 13739 Meyer Rd. on May 27 shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said he went behind the victim before pulling on her purse as she walked with her 4-year-old son, pushing her to the ground. The stolen purse, a gray Victoria’s Secret bag, contained identification documents and $40 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk Station at 562-863-8711 or 562-466-5426. Detective Lopez can also be reached at jjlopez@lasd.org.

No other details have been released.