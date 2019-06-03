Person Shot at Del Amo Mall in Torrance, Triggering Evacuation and Massive Police Response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person was shot at a mall in Torrance Monday afternoon, triggering an evacuation and massive police response, authorities said.

The Del Amo Fashion Center along West Carson Street was placed on lockdown as shoppers and employees were evacuated shortly before 4 p.m., authorities said. Officers had responded to a call about shots fired about 2:56 p.m., according to the Torrance Police Department.

A person suffering from a gunshot wound at the mall was treated by first responders and then transported to a nearby hospital, police said.

Investigators do not believe there are any additional victims.

As Sky5 few over the scene around 3:30 p.m., about a dozen police patrol vehicles could be seen at the retail center as groups of people walked away from the area. City officials advised people stay clear of the scene.

By 4:30 p.m., police said SWAT officers and other officials were continuing to clear the scene as detectives worked to identify a suspect. City officials said the mall was still on lockdown around that time.

Torrance police have described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years of age. He is believed to have a shaved head and was wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents Torrance, said law enforcement officials from across the South Bay were responding to the shooting.

There has been a shooting at the Del Amo mall in Torrance. The mall is being evacuated. Torrance PD and law enforcement from across the South Bay are on the scene. Please avoid the area and stay safe. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) June 3, 2019

Social media posts described an "active shooter" at the retail center on social media but authorities have not confirmed further details. Graphic video from one user appeared to show a bloodied man lying on the floor of the mall.

There’s an active shooter in Del Amo mall. Please be careful — alondra 🦔 (@homealonedra) June 3, 2019

Shooting at Del Amo mall. We’re currently on lockdown. This shouldn’t be the new normal, but it is. — Dani (@Dani_Long_Legs_) June 3, 2019

🙏 please be safe whoever is at Del Amo Mall in Torrance — JohnCendanuuuuhhh (@JohnCendana_) June 3, 2019

The Del Amo Fashion Center is a massive, sprawling complex of about 200 stores that has been described as one of the largest shopping centers in the U.S. — a local tourism organization claims it is the third largest in the country.

The mall is in the South Bay suburb of Torrance, about 15 miles south-southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 310-328-3456.

Check back for updates to this developing story.