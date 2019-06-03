Spoken Dreams: Roberto Quinn, Entertainment Digital Strategist

Roberto Quinn is a digital strategist specializing in creative strategies for the entertainment industry, celebrities, and TV shows. Originally from Guatemala, Roberto is naturally a social butterfly. After moving to Texas, he took advantage of social media platforms early on in their inception to keep in touch with friends. Roberto would go on to use his passion for people and connectivity to form his own company connecting artists to venues and audiences.

Roberto knew he wanted to pursue a career that combined his love for entertainment and digital, and he spent years building up his expertise before setting out for Los Angeles. When he finally did, he learned that no amount of experience could prepare him for the grinding machine that is L.A. After a few months, just as things were looking grim, Roberto caught a break—and that was all he needed to do what he does best: Build relationships and make connections.

