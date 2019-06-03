These Teen App Developers Get to go to Apple’s WWDC

Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference 2019 kicks off today in San Jose. We talked to two teenage app developers who get to go thanks to a special scholarship for students.

WWDC is an exciting event if you’re into Apple products. The weeklong event kicks off with a keynote where company execs show off upcoming features for the iPhone, Mac computers, Apple Watch, Apple TV and more!

Among the rumored additions: a systemwide dark mode for iOS and a more independent Apple Watch. It also seems that it could be the end of an era for iTunes.

We talked to two students who are already budding app developers. Ariana Sokolov is a USC student who has helped create Trill, a social media app focused on mental health awareness surrounding the LGBTQ youth population. This will be her fourth time attending WWDC.

Marco Burstein is a high school student who is obsessed with all things Apple. He learned how to code using videos he found online and has since created various apps including a To Do list that uses machine learning to automatically assign a weight to each task to complete!

I’ll be attending WWDC as well and will be bringing you the minute-by-minute announcements from the keynote on Twitter and in my next Tech Smart report!

