Woman Arrested After Using ‘Sharp Object’ to Stab Man in Face During Altercation: Police

A woman was arrested after stabbing a man in the face with a “sharp object” when the two apparent strangers became involved in an altercation in Fullerton, police said Monday.

It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute and assault, which took place before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Commonwealth Avenue, according to a news release from the Fullerton Police Department.

The two did not appear to know each other when they began arguing for an unknown reason, the release stated.

At some point during the altercation, the woman grabbed a sharp object and used it to stab the victim once in the face, according to police. They did not specify what object was used in the stabbing.

Officers responded to an assault call and found the man hurt. He was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, but he is expected to survive.

A short time later, police found the woman and arrested her, according to the release. She was booked at the Fullerton Jail.

Authorities have not yet released her name.

The incident is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 714-738-6700. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 855-TIP-OCCS.