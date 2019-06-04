2 Riverside County Men Arrested on Suspicion of Distributing Child Pornography Online

Steven Rosales, 30, of Perris, and John Micklow, 21, of Riverside, were arrested after a months-long investigation that started after authorities received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said.

The tips alleged that the two men used different social media platforms to share the disturbing videos and photos, Riverside Police said. It is unclear which platforms were used.

The sexually exploitative videos depicted “very young children,” police said.

Rosales was arrested on January 11 at a home in Perris, where police found more child pornography on his electronic devices, police said.

Micklow was arrested last Friday at a home in Riverside, authorities said.