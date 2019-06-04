× 21-Year-Old Sentenced in 2017 Shooting Death of Man Hosting House Party in Pomona

A man was sentenced Tuesday to 21 years in state prison for the shooting death of a man whose house party he was at in Pomona, prosecutors said.

A jury found 21-year-old Timothy James Molano McKinney of Rancho Cucamonga guilty last month of one count of voluntary manslaughter in the June 16, 2017, killing, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The jury also found true the special allegation that the defendant used a firearm himself in the crime.

That night of the shooting, McKinney went to a gathering at the home of 33-year-old Joseph Aguilar, on the 500 block of East McKinley Avenue, according to court testimony.

Police said they responded around 11:45 p.m. to a family party that was interrupted when a fight broke out.

The brawl was between Aguilar and McKinney’s friends, and it spilled outside when McKinney pulled out a handgun and shot Aguilar, according to the DA’s office.

Officers who responded to the scene found Aguilar on the ground at the front of the home with a gunshot wound in his upper body, investigators said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.

McKinney was arrested two days later, officials said.

34.071958 -117.744558