Portion of SB 5 Freeway in Commerce Expected to Be Blocked for Hours After Big Rig Overturns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A portion of the southbound 5 Freeway in Commerce is expected to be blocked for several hours after a big rig crashed into a center divider and overturned early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 5:13 a.m. near the Washington Boulevard offramp. Los Angeles County fire officials worked to extract the driver from the truck’s cab, which ended up on its roof, according to the CHP.

The severity of the driver’s injuries was not immediately clear. Three lanes on the freeway are expected to be closed for at least four hours as crews work to remove the truck from the road.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.