Brad Paisley Giveaway

Posted 6:49 PM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, June 4, 2019

Three time Grammy winning singer songwriter and guitar virtuoso Brad Paisley is returning to Los Angeles for one unforgettable show.  watch the KTLA 5 morning news on Wednesday June 5th for your chance to win a VIP Hot Seat package from VIPNation.com.  It includes 2 premium reserved tickets to see Brad Paisley at FivePoint Amphitheatre this Saturday June 8th, a VIP exclusive Brad Paisley World Tour gift item, a commemorative laminate, early entry to the venue and so much more.  From “Welcome to the Future” to “Alcohol”, don’t miss your chance to see a night of great country music.

Already have the code word?  You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.