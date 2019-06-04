× All-Civilian Panels Could Decide LAPD Misconduct Cases Starting June 13

The Los Angeles Police Commission on Tuesday finalized qualifications for residents who will serve on the powerful boards that review serious officer misconduct.

Beginning June 13, officers can choose to have a Board of Rights panel comprised of three civilians review their discipline case or select a board with the current makeup of one civilian and two LAPD command staff members.

The change — one of the most sweeping expansions of civilian oversight in decades — comes after voters in 2017 approved Charter Amendment C, which gave officers the all-civilian option despite opposition from civil liberties groups that argued that civilians tend to be more supportive of officers. The City Council formalized the measure in April.

A key question has been what qualities and experience civilian board members should possess and how to ensure they represent the geographic and ethnic diversity of the city.

