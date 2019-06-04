Amazon Hiring More Than 2,000 Workers for Upcoming Fulfillment Centers in Fontana and Rialto

Parcels are processed and prepared for dispatch at Amazon's fulfillment centre on November 15, 2016 in Peterborough, England. (Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Amazon is hiring more than 2,000 full-time workers as it prepares to open two new fulfillment centers in Fontana and Rialto, the company announced Tuesday.

The 600,000 square-foot Fontana center is hiring now, while the 850,000 square-foot Rialto center will begin the process in mid-June.

Job roles include receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders, and supporting network logistics, the company said in a news release.

Along with Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, employees will receive full health, vision, and dental insurance. The company also offers 401(k) with 50% match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s CareerChoice program which pre-pays 95% of tuition for higher education.

Interested candidates can apply online at Amazon.com/IEjobs.

Fontana candidates can also text FONTANANOW to 77088 to apply. Rialto candidates can text RIALTONOW to 77088 to be alerted when full-time positions open.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

