Amazon Hiring More Than 2,000 Workers for Upcoming Fulfillment Centers in Fontana and Rialto

Amazon is hiring more than 2,000 full-time workers as it prepares to open two new fulfillment centers in Fontana and Rialto, the company announced Tuesday.

The 600,000 square-foot Fontana center is hiring now, while the 850,000 square-foot Rialto center will begin the process in mid-June.

Job roles include receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders, and supporting network logistics, the company said in a news release.

Along with Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, employees will receive full health, vision, and dental insurance. The company also offers 401(k) with 50% match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s CareerChoice program which pre-pays 95% of tuition for higher education.

Interested candidates can apply online at Amazon.com/IEjobs.

Fontana candidates can also text FONTANANOW to 77088 to apply. Rialto candidates can text RIALTONOW to 77088 to be alerted when full-time positions open.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.