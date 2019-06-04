× California’s Top Bullet Train Consultant Suspended Amid State Ethics Probe

A state watchdog agency is investigating the top consultant on the California bullet train project for modifying a multimillion-dollar contract involving a company in which he had heavily invested, and the consultant’s company has suspended him because of the probe, The Times has learned.

Roy Hill, deputy chief operating officer for the California High-Speed Rail Authority and a senior executive at the lead consulting firm WSP, signed a $51-million change order for the construction team led by the Spanish firm Dragados. It happened in the same year he may have owned more than $100,000 of stock in Jacobs Engineering, which is part of the Dragados team, records show.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson (R-Fresno), a longtime critic of the rail project, requested the Fair Political Practices Commission last week to launch the investigation into Hill’s actions and holdings. On Monday afternoon, WSP suspended Hill at the direction of the rail authority, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to WSP and rail authority officials. The rail authority also sent an internal email about the suspension to the agency’s staff.

The investigation could be another setback to the rail system, coming soon after Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged greater transparency for the project and installed his political ally Lenny Mendonca as chairman of the rail authority board.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.