× CHP Chief Under Investigation After Transphobic Facebook Post With Photo of Caitlyn Jenner

A California Highway Patrol chief is under investigation after sharing a post on social media that demeaned transgender star Caitlyn Jenner and her sexual transition.

The investigation into Chief Mark Garrett was initiated Monday after a Times reporter showed officials at CHP headquarters a message that the veteran highway patrol supervisor posted on his personal Facebook page.

The entry, which Garrett posted in April 2017, shows a photo of Jenner that is overlaid with a transphobic and vulgar message. In bold type on Jenner’s image, it reads, “Anyone who says I’m not a lady can” and then suggests the reader perform a sex act.

Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, underwent sex reassignment surgery in January 2017 and transitioned to become Caitlyn Jenner, a trans woman. The former Olympic decathlon champion and parent of Kylie and Kendall Jenner of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fame has become one of the public faces of the transgender community in recent years.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.