× Company Plans to Bring App-Based Pogo-Stick Rentals to San Francisco This Summer

The sharing economy has brought scooters and bikes to our sidewalks and streets. Now, an international company wants to add pogo sticks to those ranks.

Cangoroo, a start-up based in Malmo, Sweden, plans to roll out shared, app-based pogo sticks in several cities, including San Francisco, starting this summer.

The company expects its pogo sticks to be publicly available in Malmo and Stockholm by the end of June, with launches in San Francisco and London to follow by mid-August.

“We do know that pogo sticks aren’t for everyone. But our mission and the fact that we’re going to launch them are 100 percent real,” said Adam Mikkelsen, the chief executive and co-founder of Cangoroo.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.