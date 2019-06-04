Dr. Jandial: New Book ‘Neurofitness’

Dr. Jandial joined the KTLA 5 Morning News to discuss his new book 'Neurofitness,' a book about boosting your brain performance and unleashing creativity. The book is available on Amazon.
