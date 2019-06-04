Dr. Jandial: New Book ‘Neurofitness’

Posted 9:58 AM, June 4, 2019, by and

Dr. Jandial joined the KTLA 5 Morning News to discuss his new book 'Neurofitness,' a book about boosting your brain performance and unleashing creativity. The book is available on Amazon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.