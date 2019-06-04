Drivers of Speeding Challenger, Mustang Sought in Long Beach Hit-and-Run That Left Man Critically Injured

The driver of a Ford Mustang, left, and Dodge Challenger who were involved in a May 26, 2019, hit-and-run crash in Long Beach are seen in surveillance images released June 4, 2019, by the Long Beach Police Department.

Police released photos Tuesday showing two men allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash late last month in Long Beach in hopes that someone can identify them.

The men’s exhibition of speed, with one behind the wheel of a gray Dodge Challenger and the other a red Ford Mustang, caused the Challenger to strike a man walking on Cowles Street around 8:10 p.m. May 26, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Both men fled the scene while the pedestrian lay critically injured in the street, between Seabright Avenue and Hayes Avenue, officials said.

Police identified the victim only as a 32-year-old Long Beach resident. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective David Lauro at 562-570-7355, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477 or www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

A Ford Mustang, top, and Dodge Challenger that were involved in a May 26, 2019, hit-and-run crash in Long Beach are seen in surveillance images released June 4, 2019, by the Long Beach Police Department.

