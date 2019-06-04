× Elderly Man Dies in Lakewood House Fire: Officials

Authorities are investigating a house fire that ended in a man’s death in Lakewood on Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze was reported at about 1:05 p.m. and firefighters arrived at the home, on the 5900 block of Briercrest Avenue, within five minutes, Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Brian Stevens said.

The first crew members on scene found smoke showing from the garage, and they were told one person was trapped inside the residence, authorities said.

Firefighters immediately went inside the home to attack the flames and “aggressively” put them out, according to Stevens.

But as they worked to suppress blaze, they discovered an elderly man dead, Stevens said.

No one else was found inside the home, the inspector said.

Video from the scene showed fire and sheriff’s officials speaking with two women who sat in chairs on the lawn.

It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

County fire and sheriff’s officials are now investigation what caused the fire to break out.

The victim’s cause of death will be determined by coroner’s staff.