L.A. County to Pay $3 Million to Family Who Says Misrouted 911 Calls Led to Girl’s Death

Ashley Flores was at home on Christmas Eve 2017, anticipating the gifts she and her siblings would soon open, when she began having difficulty breathing.

The 11-year-old’s older sister dialed 911 and was put on hold by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, her relatives said. The next four times her sister and other family members called, the same deputy failed to properly transfer the emergency calls and eventually routed them to an empty fire station where no one picked up, the family alleged in a lawsuit.

Fifteen minutes went by before Ashley’s relatives were connected to a fire department dispatcher — a delay that the family claims contributed to her death.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County supervisors approved a $3-million settlement for Ashley’s family, who sued the county, former Sheriff Jim McDonnell and Century Station Capt. Kerry Carter. The lawsuit alleged that the Century Station, which handled the 911 calls, provided poor training to its deputies and had failed annual inspections of its desk operations during the previous three years.

