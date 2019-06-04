Man, Girl Rescued After Car Plunges Hundreds of Feet Off Angeles Crest Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl needed the help of rescuers after their car plunged hundreds of feet over the side of Angeles Crest Highway late Monday night.

The crash was reported about 11:15 p.m., a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said.

Emergency crews found the vehicle had plummeted 500 to 600 feet over the side near mile marker 31.

A helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the two patients to an area hospital.

The injuries to the man and the girl were described by the California Highway Patrol as mild to moderate.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.