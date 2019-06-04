Man Survives South L.A. Pursuit Crash Months After 2 Nieces Killed in Different Crash While Walking to School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A South Los Angeles man says he's lucky to be alive after a vehicle being chased by police crashed into his car Monday, leaving him injured and unconscious.

Antonio Lorenzo said he survived the crash just two months after his nieces, Amy and Marlene Lorenzo, were killed when they were struck by a truck while walking to school in South L.A.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were chasing 30-year-old Ralph Chavez when he T-boned Lorenzo's car in the area of 53rd Street and Main Street at around 5: 15 a.m., police said.

Chavez was transported to a hospital in serious condition and then arrested on felony evasion charges, according to LAPD.

Carlos Saucedo reports from South Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 4, 2019.