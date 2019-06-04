× Measure EE: L.A. Unified Parcel Tax Has Majority Support Early But Is Short of Vote Needed

A measure to raise property taxes to support Los Angeles public schools, was slightly ahead in early returns Tuesday but is running well short of the two-thirds majority required to become law.

Measure EE would impose a levy of 16 cents per square foot of indoor space on a property, excluding parking areas, and raise an estimated $500 million annually over its 12-year term for the nation’s second-largest school system.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and the early returns reflect a partial count of ballots turned in before election day and some precinct results.

Los Angeles Unified School District officials say money from the parcel tax is badly needed to provide more resources and staffing to classrooms. They point to much higher spending levels for schools in New York City and other large urban areas.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.052234 -118.243685