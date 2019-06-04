Metropolitan Fashion Week Interactive Preview With President and Founder Eduardo Khawam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President and Founder of Metropolitan Fashion Week Eduardo Khawam joined us live with a preview of Metropolitan Fashion Week Interactive that’s happening Thursday, June 6 at 7p at The Museum of Selfies in Hollywood. This event promises to be the most fascinating and interactive runway show in Hollywood featuring the hottest international Men’s & Woman’s swimwear and Selfie Chic Wear. For more info including how to purchase tickets, you can click here or follow them on Instagram.

A big thank you to the designers who participated in the segment. For more info, see details below:

Swimwear by @jacquelineaguilera & MUA by @beautybyrubystudio

Men's Swimwear by @shoplasc

Selfie Wear themuseumofselfies