Metropolitan Fashion Week Interactive Preview With President and Founder Eduardo Khawam

President and Founder of Metropolitan Fashion Week Eduardo Khawam joined us live with a preview of Metropolitan Fashion Week Interactive that’s happening Thursday, June 6 at 7p at The Museum of Selfies in Hollywood. This event promises to be the most fascinating and interactive runway show in Hollywood featuring the hottest international Men’s & Woman’s swimwear and Selfie Chic Wear. For more info including how to purchase tickets, you can click here or follow them on Instagram.

A big thank you to the designers who participated in the segment. For more info, see details below:
Swimwear by @jacquelineaguilera & MUA by @beautybyrubystudio
Men's Swimwear by @shoplasc
Selfie Wear themuseumofselfies

