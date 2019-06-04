× Pedestrian Killed by Motorcyclist Fleeing From CHP in Downtown L.A. ID’d as Homeless Man

The victim killed in a high-speed police chase that stretched from an area just outside Whittier to downtown Los Angeles late last week was identified as a homeless man, officials said Monday.

The man was walking in the area of Main and Arcadia streets near the 101 Freeway exit ramp when he was struck by a motorcycle that was fleeing from a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities have said.

On Monday, the victim was identified as a homeless male in his 50s, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The man’s name is being withheld because coroner’s officials have been unable to contact his relatives.

The chase, which at one point reached speeds above 100 miles per hour, began near Whittier around 11:40 p.m. when 27-year-old Brian Jesse Leon allegedly ran a red light, California Highway Patrol Officer Jeremy Tolen said last week.

