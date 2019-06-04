Person of Interest Sought in Fatal Shooting of Lancaster Woman

Authorities asked the public for help Monday in locating a person of interest in the shooting death of a Lancaster woman in February.

Reggie Candler is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting was reported during the early morning hours on Feb 5 at a home in the 44000 block of Cedar Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving deputies discovered Chloe Corona suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Corona was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators have identified 38-year-old Reggie Candler as a person of interest in the case.

Candler was described as a black man, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Candler is believed to have information about the shooting and investigators would like to talk to him.

Anyone with information about Candler or the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

