Search Continues for Gunman Who Wounded 1 Person at Del Amo Mall in Torrance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search continues Tuesday for the gunman who wounded one person in a shooting that triggered an evacuation of panicked shoppers and employees in the South Bay's Del Amo Fashion Center.

Torrance police described the shooter as possibly a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old with a shaved head. He was wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts, according to officials.

The Police Department reported receiving a call just before 3 p.m. Monday about shots fired inside the Del Amo mall, a large complex where more than 200 stores are listed.

Officers arrived inside the mall to find one person with a gunshot wound, according to Torrance police. That victim received treatment from city fire personnel before being taken to a hospital, the Police Department said. The patient was expected to survive, and there were no reports of additional victims, officials said.

Cellphone video from the scene shows bystanders rushing to help a bleeding man on the ground.

The victim had been arguing with a woman in front of a Skechers store when the assailant approached and shot him, according to an employee who did not want to be identified. The woman then started screaming, the employee said.

Officials declared a lockdown at the mall shortly before 4 p.m. and it remained in effect through 9 p.m., the business's regular closing time. The surrounding area was also blocked off as law enforcement officers, including SWAT team members, responded to the incident.

At 10 p.m., the city of Torrance announced that police were clearing the area and that people were free to pick up their vehicles.

The Del Amo Fashion Center plans to open during its regular hours Tuesday.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 310-328-3456.

33.830557 -118.349569