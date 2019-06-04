The News Director’s Office: Producer Bobby Takes Over the Office

Jason has begun his 545 mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles for the AIDS/LifeCycle, so Producer Bobby takes over the office for the day. He shares a couple of clips from the latest episodes of his “Spoken Dreams” podcast. Entertainment Digital Strategist Roberto Quinn talks about the surprising challenges of finding a job in L.A., despite having years of experience. Actor and director Keli Price opens up about making a documentary about his great-grandfather, an Olympic speed skater, and discrimination in professional sports. Jason also checks in from the road to describe his first day on the AIDS/LifeCycle ride.

Episode quote

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” -Dolly Parton

