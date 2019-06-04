× Truck Driver Sought in Deadly Boyle Heights Crash ID’d, Now Cooperating With Police: LAPD

A semitruck driver wanted in a Boyle Heights crash that killed a bicyclist last week is now cooperating with investigators, authorities said Tuesday.

The driver, whose name was not released, did not stop after striking Jaime Ramirez at around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ramirez, a 24-year-old Maywood resident, was riding a bicycle and splitting lanes between vehicles on Lorena Street when he lost control and fell to the ground near Eighth Street, officials said.

That’s when the driver of a 40-foot box trailer struck him, LAPD said. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Ramirez dead. He left behind a 6-year-old son, his sister Rosa Ramirez told KTLA.

Police did not say whether or not the truck driver saw Ramirez before driving away. A witness followed the semitrailer and took a picture of the license plate, which LAPD later released to the public in hopes of finding the driver.

The agency initially said its attempt to find the trailer’s registered owner was unsuccessful.

Authorities provided no further details.

34.029789 -118.211726