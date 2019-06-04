× UC San Diego Fraternity Suspended Amid Sex Assault Allegations

A UC San Diego fraternity has been suspended as campus officials investigate allegations of sexual assault by its members.

Sigma Chi received two cease and desist letters last week from the university and the national organization, campus spokeswoman Christine Clark said Tuesday. The order prohibits the fraternity from social or philanthropic activities during the investigation.

“The health, well-being and safety of UC San Diego students is our top priority,” Clark said in a statement. “The university is in the process of investigating allegations of the Sigma Chi campus chapter, which will be examined and adjudicated thoroughly.”

Details about the allegations were not immediately available, but Clark said all parties are cooperating with the investigation.

