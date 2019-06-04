UC San Diego Fraternity Suspended Amid Sex Assault Allegations

Posted 2:58 PM, June 4, 2019, by
The Geisel Library at UC San Diego is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

The Geisel Library at UC San Diego is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

A UC San Diego fraternity has been suspended as campus officials investigate allegations of sexual assault by its members.

Sigma Chi received two cease and desist letters last week from the university and the national organization, campus spokeswoman Christine Clark said Tuesday. The order prohibits the fraternity from social or philanthropic activities during the investigation.

“The health, well-being and safety of UC San Diego students is our top priority,” Clark said in a statement. “The university is in the process of investigating allegations of the Sigma Chi campus chapter, which will be examined and adjudicated thoroughly.”

Details about the allegations were not immediately available, but Clark said all parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.