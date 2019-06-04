Woman Sought After Hit-and-Run in East Hollywood Area Leaves Pedestrian Severely Injured: LAPD

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video amid the search for a female driver accused of seriously injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in the East Hollywood area last month.

The victim was struck by a dark blue Honda Accord while crossing Hollywood Boulevard near Vermont Avenue around 11:25 p.m. on May 19, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

After the collision, the driver sped away from the scene without stopping to help the wounded individual, LAPD said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim, whose injuries were described as “severe.”

The driver has not yet been apprehended, and police released the surveillance footage with the hope that the public can help them track her down.

She’s described by LAPD as white, at least 30 years old, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She’s roughly between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, and weighs about 130 to 140 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Moses Castillo of LAPD’s Central Traffic Division by calling 213- 833-3713 or emailing 30215@lapd.online. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to 213-833-3746 or 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or going to the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.