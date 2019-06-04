× Worker Dies After Large Branch Falls on Him, Traps Him in Tree in Laguna Hills: Officials

A worker died after a large eucalyptus tree limb fell on him and trapped him Tuesday in Laguna Hills, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The man was trimming a family friend’s tree on the 25000 block of Barents Street when the limb fell on him, authorities said.

A neighbor noticed that he wasn’t moving and tried to get his attention. She then called the homeowners who also tried to call out to him, Cpt. Tony Bommarito said.

When he did not answer, the homeowner called 911 and said the man appeared to be unconscious, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 5 p.m. and determined that the man had been killed by a fallen tree limb, Bommarito said.

As of 8 p.m., the worker’s body was still trapped in the tree and firefighters were working on getting him down using a crane and ladders, according to Bommarito.

The extrication was expected to take a long time.

No further details were immediately available.

Laguna Hills Technical Rescue: pic.twitter.com/Ni3DHcdGfB — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 5, 2019