1 Killed in fiery Crash on 91 Freeway in Artesia

An investigation is underway Wednesday into what caused a driver to veer off the 91 Freeway in Artesia and crash into a tree, killing one person inside the vehicle.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. as the car was headed eastbound on the freeway near Pioneer Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Soriano said.

The car, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, burst into flames after hitting the tree.

Emergency crews found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and were unable to help the victim trapped inside, Soriano said.

The unidentified victim died at the scene.

A short time later, a motorcyclist also crashed after apparently running into debris on the freeway.

Video showed the motorcyclist conscious and talking as he was being taken from the scene in an ambulance.