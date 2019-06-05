3 Men Sought in Violent Long Beach Street Robberies; 1 Incident Caught on Camera

Police in Long Beach are looking for three men who have allegedly been involved in multiple violent street robberies, at least one of which was caught on camera.

The first incident occurred on May 14 along the 4400 block of East Pacific Coast Highway; the second occurred the next day in the 3200 block of East Anaheim Street; the third robbery occurred on May 17 in the 400 block of Roswell Avenue and the forth was reported on May 23 in the 2200 block of Lakewood Boulevard.

In each of the incidents, the suspects forcibly took the unsuspecting victims’ property, Long Beach police said in a news release Wednesday. Though none of the victims were severely injured, the third incident was caught on video and showed the victim being kicked repeatedly in the head.

In the video, one of the men approaches the victim from behind and punches him twice in the head until he is knocked to the ground. The man, dressed in a camouflage hoodie and pants, continues to punch the victim, then kicks him while he is on the ground, the video shows.

The suspect then grabs the victim’s headphones, before kicking him again and trying to take the victim’s shoes off, the video shows.

As the victim slowly gets up and tries to walk away, another man who joined the first man then starts punching the victim, as the assault moves off camera. The first suspect then walks away with the victim’s shoes, as a third man looks on, the video shoes.

Police did not release additional details about any of the attacks.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can call 562-570-7068. Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).