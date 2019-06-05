4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Avalon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shallow magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning 37 miles from Avalon, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:47 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 64 miles from Dana Point, 64 miles from Newport Beach and 64 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

