Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Riverside for observances and remembrances of D-Day, June 6, 1944, at the March Field Air Museum.

Wednesday, June 5th, 2019, there will be a memorial service and burial Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers. His memorial service will begin at 11:45 am at Riverside National Cemetery.

Rogers remains were identified earlier this year after being recovered from the Pacific still of Tarawa.

Rogers of Snyder, New York, and six other crew members died when their B-24 bomber crashed into s lagoon January 1944.

The airman’s story is the centerpiece of an exhibition at the March Field Air Museum, near the airfield where he trained.

75th Anniversary of D-Day

Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers Remembered

March Field Air Museum

22550 Van Buren Boulevard

Riverside, CA 92518

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com