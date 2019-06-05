3 Sought in Armed Robbery of Norwalk Doughnut Shop; Nearby Baskin-Robbins Burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for several armed robbers who were seen on surveillance video holding up a doughnut shop in Norwalk Tuesday night.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. at Randy Donut in the 10900 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

Video showed three robbers jumping over the counter and taking two cash registers before fleeing out of the shop.

The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, also stole a cellphone, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Rodriguez said.

The robbers were all wearing hooded sweatshirts and may have left in a silver-colored vehicle.

Authorities also responded to a burglary just before midnight at a Baskin-Robbins about 3 miles away.

The glass door leading to the ice cream shop had been shattered, arriving deputies noticed.

It was unclear exactly what had been taken from the Baskin-Robbins.

Investigators have not determined if the two incidents are related.