At Least 1 Shooter Opens Fire on Pomona Home, Striking Man 9 Times and Narrowly Missing Children

Pomona police sought the public’s help Wednesday identifying the shooter or shooters who opened fire on a home, wounding a man and narrowly missing three children inside.

Officers responded to the scene in the 1600 block of South Palomares Street at around 9:11 p.m., the Police Department said. They arrived to find a man in his 40s who had been shot nine times, according to the agency.

The man was still alert and provided the officers information before paramedics transported him to the hospital, police said.

Investigators later learned that at least one person shot into a home, hitting the wall in the front room, just above three children who were playing video games.

The two other family members inside the residence were also uninjured, police said.

Nobody has been taken into the custody.

Anyone with information can contact the Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.