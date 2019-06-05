Director Christina Cooper Brings ‘South Central Love’ To 5 Live

24 year old film director and producer Christina Cooper joined 5 Live to discuss her upcoming new movie “South Central Love” that hits theaters this August. This movie has been featured in Variety magazine, on KIIS FM radio and will make its debut on the big screen this summer running for an Oscar Academy award. Christina is breaking barriers for women of color and created this movie in hopes to inspire love & end gun/gang violence within our Los Angeles community and communities worldwide. Follow Christina on Social Media @thechristinacooper

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on June 4, 2019.