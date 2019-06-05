× Dozens of Search Warrants Served, Several Arrested in Anza Valley Marijuana Grow Raids

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department served roughly 80 search warrants in Anza Valley on Wednesday and arrested several people connected with illegal marijuana grow operations.

“Heavy police activity throughout the Anza Valley today. There is no threat to public safety,” officials tweeted. Hundreds of police officers from several agencies were reportedly seen in the area, and video and photos showed truckloads of confiscated marijuana plants.

The raids come more than a month after Riverside County officials held a similar eradication effort in Anza on April 20, or 4/20 — a date typically viewed as a holiday for marijuana users. At the direction of newly elected Sheriff Chad Bianco, illegal marijuana distributors were the target. Bianco said at the time that tons of illegal marijuana were confiscated.

“We treated 4/20 a little different. … Yes, there is a new Sheriff in town,” he wrote on Facebook.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

#AnzaValley 🌿 Final Update: Deputies and Officers are still actively investigating illegal marijuana grows. As of now, several firearms were seized, over one hundred locations searched, and about a dozen arrests. A PR will be published with final stats this evening https://t.co/PjmV851TSH pic.twitter.com/BM2HHyOVLv — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) June 5, 2019

#AnzaValley Update #1 Law enforcement deputies and officers continue to investigate illegal marijuana grows in the Anza Valley. Heavy police activity continues. No additional information available. https://t.co/GqV4fcHptt pic.twitter.com/QByQLKtxzB — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) June 5, 2019