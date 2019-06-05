× Head-on Crash Involving Wrong-Way Driver Traveling Over 100 MPH Kills Woman in Newport Beach: CHP

A violent, head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver traveling in excess of 100 mph left a woman dead on State Route 73 in Newport Beach Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The silver Mercedes-Benz was driving southbound on the northbound side of the 73 near Campus Drive when it crashed into a white BMW just before 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The Mercedes had been speeding erratically on surface streets before entering the highway from Birch Street, said CHP Officer John DeMatteo.

It was going at least 100 mph before crashing into the BMW, killing that car’s 65-year-old driver, according to DeMatteo. She has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Mercedes — identified only as a 23-year-old man from Newport Beach — was injured in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

A Lexus was also involved in the collision, but neither the driver nor passenger were injured, DeMatteo said, noting the car was moderately damaged.

The Mercedes and BMW both suffered extensive front-end damage, with the latter vehicle’s hood completely smashed in, news photographer video showed.

Authorities have not made an arrest, and it was not immediately known whether the wrong-way driver was impaired at the time, according to DeMatteo.

Three northbound lanes have been closed while investigators collect evidence and clean up the crash site, which was littered with debris from the collision. Authorities have not said when the highway would fully reopen.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.