Feds Investigating Whether USC Great Pat Haden Was Involved in College Admissions Scheme

Federal investigators are scrutinizing whether Pat Haden, the former USC athletic director, was involved in the college admissions bribery and cheating scheme carried out by William “Rick” Singer, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

In response to questions about his possible involvement with Singer, Haden issued a statement Wednesday through his son-in-law denying wrongdoing:

“Like many people, I was introduced to Mr. Singer several years ago by a friend. I was unaware of his illegal activities and had no ongoing relationship with him whatsoever.”

Donnie Dixon Haden said his father-in-law had not “been contacted by or spoken to federal authorities.”

