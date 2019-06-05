Firefighters Rescue Teen Stuck in Chimney in Inglewood

A teenager was rescued by firefighters Wednesday afternoon in Inglewood after she became trapped in a chimney in a two-story apartment complex.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the 11000 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard, where they found the girl stuck feet first in the chimney.

Using a ladder truck, firefighters lowered a pair of rescue wristlets down to her, which kept her from falling farther down. The crew removed bricks until they could safely pull the girl out.

In total, the call took 20 minutes. The girl was found to have no obvious injuries but was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

