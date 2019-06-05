Frank Buckley Interviews: Tembi Locke, Actress/Author

Tembi Locke is an actress and author of “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.” The literary debut details her love affair with her late husband, Saro, a chef from Sicily whose family initially rejected Tembi and refused to attend their wedding because he was marrying a black actress from America. Saro’s mother and family eventually did embrace them and their daughter, Zoela. But then tragically Saro was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

During this podcast, Tembi talks about her love affair with Saro and her decade of caring for him. She recounts the eventual bonding that happened with Saro’s mother during summers spent in Sicily, cooking and healing. During this conversation, Tembi also provides guidance and inspiration for others dealing with grief and loss, as she does on the website she founded, The Kitchen Widow.