L.A. Councilmen Weigh Legal Strategies to Force Neighboring Cities to Provide Beds for Homeless

Tents line the north side of Venice Boulevard under the 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles in this undated photo. (Credit: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Tents line the north side of Venice Boulevard under the 405 Freeway overpass, in the city of Los Angeles, top photo. Across the street, in Culver City, there are no tents. (Credit: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

One day after Los Angeles received confirmation of a major increase in its homeless population, two City Council members said they want to look into legal strategies to force nearby cities to provide shelter beds or allow people to sleep on their sidewalks.

Councilmen Mike Bonin and Joe Buscaino called Wednesday for City Atty. Mike Feuer to explore “legal steps” that L.A. could use to compel those cities to comply with a federal court decision on homelessness and sidewalk camping in Boise, Idaho. The proposal, they said, would stop nearby cities from pushing homeless people into L.A. city boundaries.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that homeless individuals may not be held criminally responsible for sleeping on government property when no alternative shelter is available.

Bonin, whose council district touches Santa Monica, Culver City and El Segundo, said he believes many cities in the region are not complying with that decision.

