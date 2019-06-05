L.A. School Tax Measure Suffers Resounding Defeat in Blow to Mayor Garcetti

Leaders of the Los Angeles school district made a calculated gamble: The January teachers strike made such a huge, positive impact on the public that sympathetic voters, they thought, would overwhelmingly pass a tax increase to benefit schools.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, center, speaks on Jan, 22, 2019 after a contract agreement was reached between the L.A. teachers union and the school district. Behind him are union President Alex Caputo-Pearl, left, and L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

They turned out to be wrong.

Measure EE suffered resounding defeat Tuesday, gaining only about 45% of voter approval with 100% of precincts reporting. It needed a two-thirds majority to pass.

School district officials and their allies, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, had envisioned Measure EE as a crucial building block in reshaping the district, an effort they had hoped would include a major cash infusion.

