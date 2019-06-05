Lamborghini Crashes in Calabasas, Critically Injuring Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver had to be cut out of his black Lamborghini on Tuesday evening and flown to a hospital after the luxury sports car crashed in Calabasas.

Authorities received a call about 8:10 p.m. reporting the crash near Las Virgenes Road and Mureau Road, with initial reports indicating the car was split in half after striking a tree.

The driver, whose name and age haven’t been released, was thought to be in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No further details were available Tuesday evening about how the crash occurred.