Long Beach City Councilwoman Heading to State Senate After Beating GOP Opponent

Posted 10:05 AM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06AM, June 5, 2019
Lena Gonzalez poses for a photo that appears on the website for the city of Long Beach in June 2019.

Lena Gonzalez poses for a photo that appears on the website for the city of Long Beach in June 2019.

Long Beach City Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez is headed to the California State Senate after cinching a special election for an empty seat.

Initial results from Tuesday’s election show the Democrat with 69% of the vote in her Southern California district while Republican Jack Guerrero trailed with 31%.

In Northern California, Republican Assemblyman Brian Dahle is leading fellow Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley by about 8,000 votes. Kiley has conceded the race, writing on Facebook there are not enough votes still to be counted for him to win.

The special election turned into a nasty contest between the two colleagues.

The elections were held to fill two seats vacated by senators who were elected to higher office.

The results will not change the partisan makeup of the Senate.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.