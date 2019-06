Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man says he used a GoPro camera to film an unprovoked road rage attack last year, when two unidentified men smashed his car window and violently beat him while he was driving home from work in Sun Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not provide information on the incident.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 5, 2019.