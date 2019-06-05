× Man Strangled His Ex-Wife Unconscious While She Was Driving in Santa Ana: Police

Police are searching for a man suspected of strangling his ex-wife until she lost consciousness while she was driving in Santa Ana, authorities said Wednesday.

The woman picked up her ex-husband, Alexander Diaz, 34, at 7:30 p.m. May 23 and was driving when he strangled her twice, “causing visible injury,” the Santa Ana Police Department said.

She lost consciousness and the car came to a stop in the middle of traffic, authorities said.

Police said Diaz is being investigated for a separate domestic violence assault involving the same woman, and there’s a $40,000 outstanding warrant for his arrest on suspicion of possession of stolen property, auto theft, obstruction of police officer and narcotics violations, Santa Ana Police said.

Diaz was described as a transient, standing at about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to visit his sister’s home in the 1600 block of West Civic Center Drive, and frequents Walnut Street and Daisy Street in Santa Ana, as well as Garden Grove Boulevard and Haster Street in Garden Grove, police said.

Anyone with information on Diaz’ whereabouts was asked to call Officer Esquerra at 714-245-8701 or email zesquerra@santa-ana.org.