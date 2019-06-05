× Menifee Community Mourns Basketball Coach Killed Outside His Home

The Menifee community is in mourning after a beloved basketball coach and father was fatally shot in front of his home over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 29000 block of Light Sails Court shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Mike Vasquez said on the night of the incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Vasquez said.

Authorities have not named the victim, but he was identified as Claudell Walter by friends and family members on social media.

“Coach Claudell was coming home from a typical Saturday competing with his team, when a gunman ran up and shot him before he got out of his car,” a Facebook post on DTermined Basketball read.

Authorities have not confirmed the details of the shooting that were provided in the post.

Walter was described as a passionate basketball coach and a father of two. “A great man, father, husband, brother, son, uncle, cousin, friend and Coach!”

The post went on to explain how much Walter’s work was appreciated. “Claudell, you will be missed, and we thank you for all of your hard work and dedication you displayed over the years,” the post read.

Investigators have not released a suspect description or a possible motive for the shooting.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.